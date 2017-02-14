iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging and may cost $1000

Network World |

apple store palo alto
Credit: Martyn Williams
Related

It's been quite some time since we've seen a brand new iPhone design. In fact, Apple has essentially relied upon the same iPhone design since the iPhone 6 was first introduced all the way back in 2014. Now there's certainly nothing wrong with the current design -- which is rather sleek and svelte -- but products that don't evolve in the fast moving world of technology are easy to categorize as stale.

Of course, the iPhone 7 is hardly stale underneath the hood, but a strong case can be made that iPhone owners are desperately hoping for a brand new redesign. Not to worry, the upcoming iPhone 8 will reportedly heed the call.

According to a variety of sources, Apple's iPhone 8 will introduce a cutting edge new design with an edge to edge OLED display. What's more, the display itself is said to occupy the entire front face of the device, which is to say that Apple will completely eliminate both the top and bottom bezels.

Also interesting is that the iPhone 8 will also introduce wireless charging functionality into the mix, though taking advantage of this nicety may very well require the purchase of an add-on accessory. Now as for how Apple plans to implement wireless charging remains to be seen, but there are rumblings that Apple may have a partnership with Energous, a company that has demoed wireless charging tech that can charge a device from a distance of up to 15 feet.

With a completely revamped form factor, enhanced internals and more, it's hardly a surprise that the iPhone 8 will be priced rather high. To this point, a recent report from Fast Company suggests that the iPhone 8 may be priced at $1,000, if not more. While this is a jarring figure at first glance, it's not completely out of the ballpark for Apple. As a point of reference, a top of the line iPhone 7 Plus retails for $969. Still, the iPhone 8 will certainly cost users a pretty penny.

Citing a source with knowledge of Apple's plans, Fast Company notes: "A special 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone is expected to be the ultimate iPhone, and it’ll come with a price tag to match—very likely north of $1,000."

Of course, Apple's entire history is predicated on selling premium products at a premium price. In other words, Apple's fancy new iPhone may be incredibly expensive, but it's a safe bet it's going to sell faster than any other iPhone model ever released to date.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
iot network
University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT

The university's hijacked vending machines and 5,000 other IoT devices were making seafood-related DNS...

01 intro crowd conference
Hot products at RSA 2017

RSA, the world’s largest security conference, is underway this week in San Francisco with attendees...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
juniper
Juniper facing fatal clock flaw that impacts Cisco routers, switches

Communication clock signal component dies over time killing key networking gear.

valentine hero
How White Hat hackers do bad things for good reasons

Some companies are love struck with social engineering. White hat hackers are used to poke holes in...

computer frustration man
8 tech dangers every novice can avoid with these tips

Tech novices are easy targets for malware, phishing, and sleazy salespeople. Protect the novices you...

windows tips tricks
10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity

With these 10 tips, we take the guesswork out of turning Windows 10 Professional into a lean, mean...