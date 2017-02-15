Culture key to attracting and retaining tech talent

For IT leaders, it's a bit of déja vú: for the fifth straight year, the Tech Hiring and Retention Survey from executive search and technology firm Harris Allied shows that management's top concern is finding and hiring elite tech talent.

That concern edged out other pressing concerns, including "keeping the teams they have in place" and "staying competitive with regard to salary and bonuses," according to the survey, which polled 120 IT executives in November and December of 2016.

Fifty percent of the executives surveyed say finding and hiring top tech talent was their biggest concern, followed by 20 percent who say their biggest concern is retention. Only 14 percent of respondents say remaining competitive with salary and bonuses was a major concern; 10 percent say they are concerned about having more work to do with fewer people, while 3 percent say managing their current team was their most pressing issue.