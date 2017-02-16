Unified communications firm Fuze hires well-traveled CEO to lead it to IPO promised land

Ex-Dyn CEO takes reins at UCaaS vendor Fuze

|

News Editor, Network World |

Unified Communications firm Fuze hires well-traveled CEO to lead it to IPO promised land
Credit: Fuze
Related

Fuze, the Cambridge, Mass., unified communications-as-a-service company that recently scored an additional $104 million in funding, has named 25-year-plus tech industry veteran Colin Doherty as its CEO.

Most recently Doherty oversaw internet performance management and DNS service provider Dyn during exciting times: He joined in October, later that month the company got hit with a massive DDoS attack and then Oracle bought the vendor in November

The previous three companies he led, Arbor Networks, BTI Systems and Mangrove Systems, also were all acquired under his watch -- with Tektronix, Juniper Networks and Carrier Access Corp., doing the honors, respectively.

While there are plenty of potential buyers in the UCaaS market too, Doherty says he has his eye on the public market with Fuze because of the size of the opportunity for the cloud-based product provider.

Founder and former CEO Steve Kokinos will serve as executive chairman now at the company, previously known as ThinkingPhones (see "Networking company name change madness is upon us").

The voice/video/collaboration company, which has grabbed two $100M-plus funding rounds over the past year and has raised more than $300M overall, is using its new financial resources to boost marketing, geographic reach and product innovation. Fuze also has been strengthening its executive team in recent months, appointing a CFO, chief people officer, general counsel and lead for services and support.

Fuze has established itself as a serious competitor in the UCaaS market, with Gartner last year labeling the company as a leader alongside the likes of BT, 8x8, RingCentral and West. AT&T, Google, Microsoft and Verizon are among other players in this market, and the field just keeps getting more crowded, with Amazon chiming in this week with a UCaaS offering of its own.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
juniper
Juniper facing fatal clock flaw that impacts Cisco routers, switches

Communication clock signal component dies over time killing key networking gear.

01 intro crowd conference
Hot products at RSA 2017

RSA, the world’s largest security conference, is underway this week in San Francisco with attendees...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
ransomware data laptop
Tips for negotiating with cyber extortionists

Whether you are opposed to it or not, enterprises need to have a plan for negotiating with people who...

connected home internet of things
Unleashing the full potential of 5G to create a massive IoT

5G technology combined with the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform our world.

01 intro crowd conference
Hot products at RSA 2017

RSA, the world’s largest security conference, is underway this week in San Francisco with attendees...

00 titel cost
How much is a data breach going to cost you?

There are countless factors that could affect the cost of a data breach in your organization, and it’s...