7 ways MDM threatens employee privacy

Controlling BYOD

For years, organizations have turned to Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions with the hope of wrapping their arms around BYOD. MDM is a technology that enables organizations to control every aspect of a mobile device, from permitted apps to outbound communications. But with that complete control comes the potential for abuse.

To understand the extent to which MDM solutions could monitor and control BYOD devices, the Bitglass research team installed MDM software on several employees’ personal mobile devices with their permission. The outcome? Complete visibility into employees’ activities, personal interests and more at the click of a button.

Bitglass also found that there was little in the installation process that would signal to employees that they were being monitored, indicating that organizations could silently monitor all employees’ personal activity, without their knowledge and consent. Here is an in-depth look at some of the downsides of MDM from Rich Campagna, senior vice president of products at Bitglass.