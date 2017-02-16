Behold the awesome office of the future

For those who don't drive to work, the future will offer even crazier commuter options. In fact, for some city workers, the future is now. One of the few genuine success stories to emerge from the whole hoverboard thing is the Onewheel, an electric rideable that's not a hoverboard at all. By employing a radically new design, the Onewheel has found an enthusiastic fanbase among skaters, surfers, and – rather surprisingly – urban commuters.
The Onewheel has become a viable option for more adventurous commuters who might otherwise walk or bike at least part of the way to work. With a range of up to seven miles and a top speed of 19mph, it can go anywhere a city bike can, and general consensus is that the device is really fun to ride. As such, the company behind the Onewheel has found an accidental market among young urban types who appreciate a more action-packed commute.
Those interested in really rethinking their future office commute might consider pairing the Onewheel with the Gita, an upcoming porter robot from the Italian company that first brought us the Vespa scooter. A kind of space-age suitcase on wheels, the Gita follows you around the city carrying up to 40 pounds of your stuff.