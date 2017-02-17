Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert

logitech mouse
Credit: Amazon
The G502 features the most advanced optical sensor for maximum tracking accuracy. Customize RGB lighting or sync it with other Logitech G products, set up custom profiles for your games, adjust sensitivity from 200 up to 12,000 DPI and position five 3.6g weights for just the right balance and feel. The G502 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 people on Amazon, where its typical list price of $80 has been reduced to $58. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

