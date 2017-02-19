Watch Air Gordon dunk with an assist from Intel drone

But hexicopter fails to bring Orlando Magic player NBA Slam Dunk Contest title

Network World |

Related

Give Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Intel credit for creativity: The NBA player employed an AscTec Neo drone as part of his NBA Slam Dunk Contest repertoire.

gordon intel drone 360x600 Intel

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon practices with Intel’s AscTec Neo drone ahead of the Slam Dunk Contest, as part of NBA All-Star 2017 festivities.

Unfortunately, it took the athletic player 4 attempts to grab a pass from the roughly 11-pound hexicopter and complete the dunk, and he wound up getting knocked out of the competition early.

We were really going to be impressed if Gordon, who steered the drone to the position he wanted it, grabbed the ball directly from the drone's clutches and slammed it in. Instead, the drone simply dropped the ball, which Gordon snatched on the bounce and then did his thing.

Fun fact: Gordon's mother is an Intel employee and has worked in the semiconductor field for 35 years, according to Intel.

Ever so sporty Intel earlier this month assisted Lady Gaga with her halftime show at the Super Bowl, during which drones lit up the stadium.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
bodium castle fortress
How Google reinvented security and eliminated the need for firewalls

In some ways, Google is like every other large enterprise. It had the typical defensive security...

iot network
University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT

The university's hijacked vending machines and 5,000 other IoT devices were making seafood-related DNS...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
RSA
Here’s how the US government can bolster cybersecurity

Almost 20 years ago, Chris Wysopal was among a group of hackers who testified before U.S. Congress,...

Self driving truck
Ride along to solve these data breaches

Verizon’s recently released its annual breach report that examines some of its cases where the RISK...

walking meeting
Walking meetings hit their stride

Prolonged sitting is part of the job for many people in the tech world. Walking meetings can help...

emm predictions 2017 mdm
Why mobile will determine the future of IT

The increased use of mobile devices in the enterprise means IT must pay close attention to security and...