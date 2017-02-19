Watch Air Gordon dunk with an assist from Intel drone

Give Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Intel credit for creativity: The NBA player employed an AscTec Neo drone as part of his NBA Slam Dunk Contest repertoire.

Intel Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon practices with Intel’s AscTec Neo drone ahead of the Slam Dunk Contest, as part of NBA All-Star 2017 festivities.

Unfortunately, it took the athletic player 4 attempts to grab a pass from the roughly 11-pound hexicopter and complete the dunk, and he wound up getting knocked out of the competition early.

We were really going to be impressed if Gordon, who steered the drone to the position he wanted it, grabbed the ball directly from the drone's clutches and slammed it in. Instead, the drone simply dropped the ball, which Gordon snatched on the bounce and then did his thing.

Fun fact: Gordon's mother is an Intel employee and has worked in the semiconductor field for 35 years, according to Intel.

Ever so sporty Intel earlier this month assisted Lady Gaga with her halftime show at the Super Bowl, during which drones lit up the stadium.