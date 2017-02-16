Apple to unveil iOS 11 at WWDC on June 5

Credit: Ben Patterson
With so many rumors surrounding the iPhone 8, it's been easy to lose sight of the fact that we're just a few short months away from seeing the next-generation version of iOS, the mobile OS that powers Apple's iconic smartphones.

Earlier today, Apple announced that WWDC 2017 will be held from June 5-9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The annual developer's conference is where Apple will take the wraps off of iOS 11 while also showing us what the future of macOS, tvOS and watchOS will look like.

"Each year during WWDC," Apple's press release reads, "millions of talented developers around the world learn about Apple's breakthrough platform technologies ranging from programming languages like Swift to breakthrough developer APIs like SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit and CarPlay. These Apple technologies inspire developers to continue creating incredible experiences for every aspect of customers’ lives and improve the way they manage their smart homes, cars, health and more for over one billion active Apple devices."

While we haven't heard too many rumors regarding what type of new features iOS 11 will bring to the table, but it stands to reason Apple will have a quite a number of exciting new features to show off in just a few short months.

Notably, WWDC this year is moving from San Francisco to San Jose, a move that Apple executive Phil Schiller touched on briefly during an interview with The Loop.

Schiller said that downtown San Jose is going to provide a great environment for developers attending the conference. Of course, San Jose has the added benefit of being close to Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, which should make logistics much easier for the company, especially when it comes to getting engineers on site.

According to Schiller, WWDC 2017 will be about the same size as previous conferences—about 5,000 developers and 1,000 engineers. The cost of tickets to the conference will also remain the same, he said.

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

