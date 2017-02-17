Arrest of Samsung’s Lee may not affect smartphone business in short term

Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was arrested for alleged bribery and other charges

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

0548 as 12
Credit: Ann Singer
Related

The arrest of Samsung Electronics’ vice chairman Lee Jae-yong on Friday in South Korea may not have a direct impact on the company’s high-profile electronics business, including its smartphones unit, according to analysts.

Samsung announced in 2012 the promotion of the executive, also known as Jay. Y. Lee, to his current formal position at Samsung Electronics. But he is largely seen as the de-facto leader of the Samsung Group, running the business on behalf of his ailing father, Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-Hee.

He was arrested on charges of bribery as part of an alleged corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye.

“I wouldn't expect much disruption to Samsung Electronics in the short term given the leadership and operational teams in place,” said Bryan Ma, vice president of Devices Research at IDC. One could argue that the business is subject to more pressing factors like the whims of the smartphone market as well as supply and demand of components like memories and displays, he added.

Lee is not the global face of the brand and is not involved with the company’s day-to-day activities, Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, told CNBC Squawk Box. "I don't see any short-term impact," he said.

In the long term though, Lee’s arrest could begin to show on the operations of the company. “The impact of the arrest may be more about the long-term outlook, including their strategic direction, management succession planning, and their effort to create a more nimble corporate culture,” Ma said.

Lee’s arrest comes as Samsung recovers from the handling of yet another crisis, the overheating and even explosions of some Galaxy Note7 smartphones, which led to the embarrassing and expensive recall of about 3 million of these smartphones.

The company reported that the third quarter revenue of its IT and Mobile Communications division was down 15 percent from the same period in the previous year to 22.5 trillion Korean won (US$19.8 billion). The division’s operating profit also fell 95 percent to 100 billion won, as a result of the discontinuation of the Note7, which had to be recalled twice because replacement phones also had the same problems with their batteries.

The company put the blame for the smartphone’s problems on faulty batteries from two suppliers.

Samsung Electronics did not immediately comment on the arrest. Besides smartphones, Samsung Electronics also makes displays and memories and consumer electronics products like TVs.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
juniper
Juniper facing fatal clock flaw that impacts Cisco routers, switches

Communication clock signal component dies over time killing key networking gear.

internet of things
6 Internet of Things companies to watch

A fresh round-up of venture-backed Internet of Things startups with a focus on enterprise IT.

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
closeup of clock deadline
Cisco reserves $125 million to pay for faulty clock component in switches,

In its quarterly financial results announcement, this week, Cisco said it had set aside $125 million to...

00 tedtalk opener
7 (more) security TED Talks you can’t miss

In this selection you’ll find speakers taking on some of the most pressing, and persistent, security...

01 intro crowd conference
Hot products at RSA 2017

RSA, the world’s largest security conference, is underway this week in San Francisco with attendees...

data recovery ts
8 data storage and recovery tips

Data storage experts share their advice regarding the best ways for small and midsized businesses to...