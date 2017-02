Dell EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud on Dell EMC VxRail Appliances

Key features: EHC on VxRail Appliances offers a turnkey hybrid cloud for deployments ranging from 200 to 1000 virtual machines. Benefits include: a total turnkey, hybrid cloud platform optimized for smaller enterprise deployments; simplified, automated installation; and subscription-based support. More info.

