Apple to unveil new iPads, a red iPhone 7, and a revamped iPhone SE in March

With all eyes understandably focused on Apple's iPhone 8 unveiling, an event that will presumably take place this coming September, it appears that we won't have to wait 7 more months before being able to feast our eyes on a slew of new Apple hardware.

According to a fresh report from MacOtakara, Apple in March will not only unveil a slew of new iPad hardware, but some new iPhone models as well.

Starting with Apple's upcoming iPhone products, the report relays that Apple in March will roll out a revamped iPhone SE. If history is any indication, the new iPhone SE will incorporate all of the same specs as the iPhone 7, albeit in the iPhone 5s' smaller form factor. A 128GB model is also said to be in the works. A revamped iPhone SE is certainly intriguing because there remains a large contingent of users who simply find the larger-screened iPhone models a bit too unwieldy.

Also interesting is that Apple will reportedly introduce a brand new red-colored version of both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

As for other products on the agenda, it's widely believed that Apple will roll out three new iPad models in just a few weeks. In addition to a revamped 9.7-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it's believed that Apple will introduce a brand new 10.5-inch iPad model that, rumor has it, will incorporate an edge to edge display. If this turns out to be true, it may provide us with some interesting design cues for the upcoming iPhone 8. Further, Apple may use next month's event to also roll out a new iPad Mini. With iPad sales still slumping, it will be interesting to see if a refresh to the product line can help revitalize sales.