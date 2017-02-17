Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
37% off Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate - Deal Alert

forerunner 225
Credit: Amazon
In addition to using GPS to calculate distance and pace, the 225 has a built-in accelerometer. This allows it to capture distance and pace data when you’re running on an indoor track or treadmill, with no need for a separate foot pod accessory.  Forerunner 225 is the first Garmin GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate. Now you have the option to run without a heart rate strap. The 225 tracks distance, pace and heart rate, and featured activity tracking to count steps and calories all day. The full features Forerunner 225 averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 400 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $220 is currently reduced to the very low price of $139, one of its lowest prices to date. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "37% off Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

