12 steps to small business security

You have to know what’s on your network and have to have plans for maintenance and disaster mitigation. If you do everything ad-hoc, as many businesses do, things get overlooked. Backups don’t get tested, old user accounts are not deleted, staff access to digital resources is left wide open, and the configuration of firewalls, servers, printers, etc., have to be reinvented every time something goes wrong. Along with this goes monitoring. You need to know when resources are used and by whom and know when exceptions occur. Yes, it’s a total pain and I know what you’re thinking: “But that’ll cost us time and money!” But if the worst happens, not having monitoring in place will cost you even more time and money. Forewarned is forearmed, people!