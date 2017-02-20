12 steps to small business security

The importance of people

It’s crucial to have someone looking after your network who knows what they’re doing; we’ll call him “Kevin.” For many small businesses this is an ad hoc position taken on by whoever knows the most about computers. While that may seem to work, if this person has a full-time job, such as being an accountant or running production, they won’t necessarily be keeping everything locked down and updated. If you can’t afford a dedicated IT person then contract with a local computer service company. Get recommendations from other local businesses, and make sure you have a service plan and that the service provider can deliver emergency support because when you get hit by malware, a hacker, or simply a disaster such as fire or flood, you’re going to need Kevin.