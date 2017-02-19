F-bombing cop recorded threatening to sic dog on driver to rip him up

Getting pulled over by the cops can be stressful, especially if one of the cops is shouting, cursing and threatening to sic a 90-pound dog on a motorist to rip the *bleep* out of him. The Atlantic City cop was dropping f-bombs all over the place, doing so at least 10 times in a one-minute, 20-second video clip of the traffic stop incident which was posted on Facebook.

I don’t see how you could help but be offended by the video. If not by the cop’s spewing of foul-language, then by the threats the officer made.

It is unclear why the cops pulled over the young men, but one of the cops nuked out upon discovering the driver was using his phone to film them. One of the unidentified cops said, “Listen there’s two ways that this can go. Take that phone and stick it out of my face. I’m not gonna tell you again.”

The driver puts down the phone, which is still recording, and asked the cop that since he hadn’t committed a crime, “What’s the probable cause, bruh?”

The cop mentioned that his camera is on “so don’t worry about it.” Well, it is worrying on many different levels; after the driver’s video of the encounter was leaked online, Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White ordered an Internal Affairs investigation. But if the cop, who is on paid administrative leave, did have his body cam turned on, then how many times has he acted like this in the past with the police department taking no action?

The cop started screaming, “I’m going to explain this one time and one time only. It’s gonna go two ways; you can act like a gentleman and I’m going to treat you like a gentleman. You frog the f**k up I guarantee you that 90-pound dog is gonna come out and gonna rip the f**k out of you.”

While being screamed at and threatened by the cop, one of the guys stated, “I don’t want no problem,” over and over.

But the cop was on a roll with the f-bombs and continued yelling that “if your hand goes and disappears, I’m gonna knock you the f**k out. Put your hand in my face and I’m gonna knock you the f**k out. I’m that f**king guy. You understand me? So calm the f**k down.”

“All right, sir,” one of the young men replied.

The cop kept yelling, “You feel me?”

“Yes, sir,” was the calm reply.

“You’ll go away,” the cop continued. “Real cool.”

Again, the passenger stated, “Yes, sir.”

Yet the cop didn’t stop. “You start acting like a f**king fool and I will drag you out of this f**king window. You understand?”

The driver told his “cuz” to just be quiet before the passenger said to the cop, “You’re right, sir; you’re absolutely right, I apologize.”

However, with the volume of his voice still high, the officer said, “I’m not disrespecting you. You wanna frog the f**k up? I’ve got no problem. We’ll step outside and bang. I got no f**king problem.”

One of the young men said it didn’t need to go down like that. “You don’t gotta do all that; it don’t have to be like that.” He claimed all he was trying to do was grab his phone.

The cop claimed, “You’re on lawful detention. You’re not allowed to have your cell phone. You understand? You’re not allowed to use it, so you can turn yours off right now. Otherwise, I’m going to skip it right down––“

The video recording on the phone was shut off.

The Facebook version of the video has been viewed over a half-million times; 587,000 views at the time of publishing.

After the video was released online, the Atlantic City Police Department released a statement which said the Internal Affairs Section would immediately investigate the incident. “The language and tone used by our officer in the video is concerning and is not condoned by this department. The officer involved was wearing a body worn camera which will be reviewed by detectives.” The cop was placed on “administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.”

If that’s the way it goes down when getting pulled over in New Jersey, then people should know their rights and be sure to record the cops.

Cop allegedly threatened non-Trump supporters via social media

Unrelated in other than the abuse factor, another New Jersey cop, who happens to be a Trump supporter, used social media to allegedly threaten non-Trump supporters. He told a journalist to “watch your back;” told a congressman that he would get his butt kicked; and told a women to “die b***h” and go kill herself. The cop claimed his Twitter account was hacked and deleted it, but people have months of screenshots of similar vulgar and threatening messages. The matter is “under internal review.”

If nothing negative toward the officers is decided in either case, then who is going to watch the internal review watchers?