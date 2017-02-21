Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Amazon Prime Members Get 20% off Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

halo wars 2
Credit: Amazon
Related

For a limited time, if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One. Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $79.88 to $63.99. Combining tactical combat with card-based strategy, your deck is your army in all new Blitz mode as you build collections of powerful Halo vehicles and troops and command those units in fast-action matches. See the discounted Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition on Amazon.

This story, "Amazon Prime Members Get 20% off Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Halo Wars 2 - Ultimate Edition - Xbox One

    MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
bodium castle fortress
How Google reinvented security and eliminated the need for firewalls

In some ways, Google is like every other large enterprise. It had the typical defensive security...

iot network
University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT

The university's hijacked vending machines and 5,000 other IoT devices were making seafood-related DNS...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
windows 10 ui
5 built-in Windows 10 apps that do the job (with video)

These 5 built-in Windows apps -- Mail, Calendar, Maps, People and OneNote -- were once denounced as...

snail rocket fast speed
Three technologies that could demolish slow internet

Broadband internet has opened up almost unlimited possibilities for commerce, distance learning, civic...

bodium castle fortress
How Google reinvented security and eliminated the need for firewalls

In some ways, Google is like every other large enterprise. It had the typical defensive security...

Self driving truck
Ride along to solve these data breaches

Verizon’s recently released its annual breach report that examines some of its cases where the RISK...