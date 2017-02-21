How to fix 3 common resume mistakes

Your resume is the first impression you will make on a potential. How can you make sure that your resume stands out enough to a recruiter or hiring manager to make it to the interview stage?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all template for resume writing, but there are a few steps you can take to make the process easier. These are three of the biggest – and most common – mistakes people make on their resume, and how to fix them.

Resume mistake #1: You use too many buzzwords

According to LinkedIn’s data, the top 10 most used resume buzzwords include “specialized, leadership, experienced, passionate, strategic, excellent, focused, creative, enthusiastic and successful.”

Darain Faraz, head of Brand Marketing and Communications at LinkedIn, says you should avoid these phrases. As a rule, he says to avoid any language that “generalizes” what you do, including industry jargon. Instead, focus on illustrating your skills and achievements to demonstrate how you embody those buzzwords, without blatantly stating it.