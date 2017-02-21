No new HoloLens hardware until 2019

Microsoft is also skipping version 2 and going straight to version 3

Network World |

No new HoloLens hardware until 2019
Credit: Martin Heller
Related

A new report from a usually reliable site says there will be no new version of the Microsoft HoloLens, its virtual reality/augmented reality headset, until 2019. Not only that, but the company is skipping the second version design and going straight to the third version 

In a lengthy report on Thurrott.com, Brad Sims details how Microsoft decided that version 2 of HoloLens would feature only small, incremental improvements over the original version and that it wasn't right to come to market with a minor bump. 

Instead the company decided to shelve V2 and go straight to V3, which would feature a bigger leap in technology, and that meant taking a little longer to get it done.

+ Also on Network World: Microsoft’s new mixed reality initiatives tap power of HoloLens +

That's typically how hardware evolves. The first Surface Pro tablet, for example, wasn't much to write home about. The second one had better hardware and battery life as Microsoft got its arms around the hardware. They finally hit the jackpot with Surface 3, which was thinner, lighter and faster. 

So, if the second version was going to be just an iteration, why release it? It’s one thing to turn $500 tablets into a public beta test like Microsoft more or less did with the first two iterations of Surface, but it’s a different matter with HoloLens, which runs $3,000. People won’t want an incomplete product for that kind of money.  

Holding on HoloLens makes sense

Of course, that also means a four-year gap between versions of HoloLens, an eternity in technology. The original HoloLens is already starting to look long in the tooth, and two more years won't make it any better, especially with aggressive competitors like Facebook/Oculus, Samsung and HTC. 

I asked Microsoft for comment, and a spokesperson provided the same one they offered Sims: 

“Mixed reality is the future of computing, and Microsoft HoloLens is the future and present of mixed reality. Our commitment requires no roadmap." 

In the end, though, I think this is the right move. VR and AR are fast-evolving technologies. There will be multiple releases of new chips to power headsets between now and 2019, so it’s best to just save it for the latest and biggest leap rather than an iterative jump. 

VR and AR are still in their early stages, and while it might look as though Microsoft is giving up early ground, don't forget how many times Microsoft has come late to a market only to take it over through sheer determination (and a little rough play).

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
bodium castle fortress
How Google reinvented security and eliminated the need for firewalls

In some ways, Google is like every other large enterprise. It had the typical defensive security...

iot network
University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT

The university's hijacked vending machines and 5,000 other IoT devices were making seafood-related DNS...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
cisco
Cisco deepens enterprise network virtualization, security detection of DNA

Cisco today announced a variety of hardware, software and services designed to increase network...

01 branches
How to keep branch offices as secure as corporate HQ

Satellite worksites can cause big headaches for tech pros tasked with keeping company assets secure. We...

How blockchain can help drive cybersecurity

At RSA 2017, security expert Konstantin Karagiannis (CTO at BT North America) gives Network World an...

snail rocket fast speed
Three technologies that could demolish slow internet

Broadband internet has opened up almost unlimited possibilities for commerce, distance learning, civic...