7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords

To keep private Wi-Fi networks secure, encryption is a must-have -- and using strong passwords or passphrases is necessary to prevent the encryption from being cracked. But don’t stop there! Many other settings, features and situations can make your Wi-Fi network as much or even more insecure as when you use a weak password.

For instance, some wireless routers with a seemingly unique default SSID can be security risks, and even networks protected with WPA or WPA2 encryption have vulnerabilities if you're using the pre-shared key (PSK) mode. Or perhaps your users are hopping on to neighboring Wi-Fi networks, or snooping on each other's traffic.

Make sure you’re not leaving your network vulnerable by doing any of the following.