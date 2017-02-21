Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
75% off Brother P-Touch PT-D210 Label Maker - Deal Alert

brother label maker
Credit: Amazon
The PT-D210 makes it easy to create great-looking labels for your home and office. With convenient one-touch keys, you can quickly access fonts, symbols, frames and templates. Plus, you can preview your work on the display. The highly rated unit is a #1 best-seller on Amazon, where it has been discounted 75%, for what will likely be a limited time. So instead of $40 you'll be paying just $10. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "75% off Brother P-Touch PT-D210 Label Maker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Brother P-Touch PT-D210 Label Maker

    $9.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
