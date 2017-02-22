Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Today Only, Amazon Will Discount $8.62 off All Orders $50 Or More - Deal Alert

Buy at least $50 worth of stuff on Amazon today, Feb 22, and you'll see a magical $8.62 discount applied at checkout when you enter the code BIGTHANKS. Yes -- it's free money. Amazon is offering this one-day discount to celebrate a 86.27 score they were given on a recent corporate reputation survey. If you've been putting off some purchases, today might be a good day to pull the trigger. Head over to Amazon and get your discount right now.

This story, "Today Only, Amazon Will Discount $8.62 off All Orders $50 Or More - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

