Why Amazon is knocking $8.62 off most orders of $50-plus on Feb. 22

In case you're wondering why Amazon is suddenly offering to clip $8.62 from most purchases of $50 or more this Wednesday, Feb. 22, here's the deal...

The company is patting itself on the back for ranking #1 in an annual Harris Corporate Reputation Poll (just ahead of Wegmans, Publix, Johnson & Johnson and Apple). Amazon scored an 86.27, so is discounting purchases by the similar looking $8.62.

MORE: The clumsy & shocking truth about computer-related injuries

The poll considered criteria such as emotional appeal, workplace environment, vision/leadership and social responsibility.

As always, there are catches to this deal, which requires you to plug in the code BIGTHANKS at checkout. The discount only applies to products sold by Amazon and does not include digital content, video games and Amazon Gift Cards. There are more restrictions, too.

The $8.62 deal gives Amazon something to shout about in between the usual year-end Black Friday barrage and the mid-year Amazon Prime Day shopping event.