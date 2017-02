Quickly pinpointing the time of infection

With a cloud backup, it takes a while to determine if your application has been corrupted. Admins must download the application files from the cloud (based on your most recent backup), rebuild, and then compile the database or application. If the application runs, then you know you have restored a clean copy; otherwise, you need to go back to your next recent backup and recompile. This can take hours or even days. With DRaaS, admins can boot a production server and immediately verify whether the application is infection-free. If it successfully boots, then you have a clean image. This takes the guessing game out of “Is this a clean backup?”