Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

netgear n300 router
Credit: Amazon
Related

Currently discounted 33% and selling for just $19.99, the NETGEAR N300 WiFi Router with external antennas (WNR2020) offers high-performance wireless speeds of up to 300 Mbps, and for the current price is a good consideration for the internet needs in your second home, apartment, dormitory, or as a drop-in replacement of your legacy router. It also features external 5dBi antennas for improved WiFi coverage and Push 'N' Connect for easy WiFi connections. The scheduled WiFi on/off button allows for convenient power savings by scheduling times for WiFi to be turned off. It's currently rated 4 out of 5 stars from over 7,600 customers (read recent reviews here) on Amazon, where its been recently discounted 33% to a very reasonable $19.99. See the discounted N300 Wi-Fi router from Netgear on Amazon.

This story, "33% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas (WNR2020v2)

    $19.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
cloud providers battle
Battle of the clouds: Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

cisco fiirepower screenshot
Cisco touts next-gen firewall gear for midsize installations

Cisco is coming out with four next generation firewall boxes aimed at giving smaller organizations...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
20160224 stock mwc ruckus logo sign
Brocade's Ruckus Wi-Fi business finds a buyer

Broadcom will unload the Ruckus Wireless Wi-Fi business for US$800 million after it takes over Brocade...

Wi-Fi security
How to defend against 4 lesser-known Wi-Fi security threats

You’ve hardened your network against all the common weaknesses, now we’ll show you how to take your...

20160224 stock mwc ruckus logo sign
Brocade's Ruckus Wi-Fi business finds a buyer

Broadcom will unload the Ruckus Wireless Wi-Fi business for $800 million after it takes over Brocade...

Vopak Terminal Savannah, Inc.
Storage tank operator turns to IoT for energy savings

Granular insight into energy usage at the sprawling facility, and emerging predictive capabilities,...