NY State Cybersecurity Regulations: Who Wins?

As you probably know by now, on February 16, the State of New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) finalized its new cybersecurity regulations which take effect on March 1, 2017.

These regulations are somewhat redundant with others in the financial services industry (i.e. FFIEC, GLBA, NIST CSF, OCC, etc.), but tend to go a bit further with several specific prescriptive requirements. For example, the NY State regulations cover nonpublic data (rather than customer data), mandate the presence of a CISO (or third party equivalent), and require a program for secure data destruction.

At this point, the NY State DFS regulations are the most stringent (civilian) rules in existence. Thus, other countries, industries, and states will have a keen interest in how they roll out, what challenges they present, and how they are modified in the future.

Beyond regulatory bodies however, there are numerous interested parties including cybersecurity professionals, technology vendors, service providers, and others. This begs an obvious question: Which groups and technologies stand to benefit most from NY DFS 23 NYCRR 500? Here’s my initial two cents:

NIST. The NY State regulations demand that covered entities “maintain a cybersecurityprogram” designed “to protect the Covered Entity's Information Systems, and the Nonpublic Information stored on those Information Systems, from unauthorized access, use or other malicious acts” (500.02). It also calls for the implementation and maintenance of cybersecurity policies approved by corporate boards. Mid-sized financial service vendors looking for solid examples of tried-and-true cybersecurity programs and policies will embrace numerous NIST models like the Cybersecurity framework and the NIST 800 series of publications.

Aside from cybersecurity people and technologies, the new rules ought to be boon for lawyers. The DFS regulations are new and so what to do and how to do it is up for some interpretation. This should keep NY-based cybersecurity-savvy attorneys busy for some time.