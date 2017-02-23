Home Data Center Hardware Slideshow 11 low-tech, decidedly cool cars Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Michael Cooney, Network World | Feb 23, 2017 1:48 PM PT See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show One of the true stellar classic car events on the world happened recently in Paris. “Retromobile” features hundreds of amazingly cool, some one of a kind models. Here we’ll talk a look at 11 of the decidedly coolest – courtesy of Reuters.Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show An Aston Martin Ulster Two-seater Sports.Related: World’s coolest concept cars What advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show An Aston Martin 1½-Litre Standard Sports Model.Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show A 1965 Ferrari 206 P Dino Pininfarina Berlinetta.Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show Classic vintage cars go on display for the annual Retromobile week in Paris.Related: World’s coolest concept cars What advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 driven by Sean Connery as James Bond in both Goldfinger and Thunderball.Related: World’s coolest concept cars What advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show A Mercedes-Benz 320 3.2-Litre Cabriolet B Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show A Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupe Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show Among the cool car was apparently one cool old Saint-Chamond assault tank.Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show A Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Convertible with hardtop. Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show A OSCA-Maserati 1.5-Litre Barchetta Evocation.Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Reuters/Benoit Tessier Retromobile 2017 Car Show A Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupe. Related: World’s coolest concept carsWhat advanced tech will dominate your car by 2025? IBM knows Prev Next Prev Next 1 of 12 Next Slideshow Behold the awesome office of the future Related Slideshows Behold the awesome office of the future The best PC hardware we’re using now and why we love it Best Deals of the Week, October 31st - November 4th - Deal Alert 10 of the coolest things made on 3D printers Best Deals of the Week, October 24th - October 28th - Deal Alert First Look: Apple’s new MacBook Pro lineup, and more Additional Resources White Paper 2017: Top Digital Trends for the Electricity Value Network eBookSponsored 2017 Trends: SD-WAN Advances Towards Mainstream Adoption White Paper 7 Best Practices for SMB Virtualization White Paper 7 Ways to Achieve Operations Reliability with APM White Paper Cloud-Native Evolution: How Companies Go Digital eGuideSponsored eGuide: The Software-Defined WAN Sponsored Links INSTANTLY dtSearch® TERABYTES OF FILE+EMAIL+DB+WEB DATA; reviews/evals Shifting threats require a practical approach to security operations.