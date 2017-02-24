Today's top stories

Google snafu signs users out of accounts, wreaks havoc on OnHub and Wifi routers

If you were signed out of your Google device on Thursday it wasn't hackers—just a Google hiccup.

|

Contributor, TechHive |

Google WiFi group
Credit: Michael Brown
Related

The good thing and the bad thing about the cloud is, well, the cloud. The latter part of that trueism was brought home late Thursday when some Google users were suddenly signed out of their accounts and devices.

The problem affected Google Wifi mesh routers, Google’s OnHub router, other devices like the Chromecast, and even some plain old Google Accounts.

The impact on you at home: If this problem affected you last night and you were suddenly signed out of all your accounts, don’t worry. Malcious hackers hadn’t suddenly taken over all your devices. Google says it was just a snafu with the Google Account engine.

Fallout

The impact on Google Wifi and OnHub owners was more annoying since they weren’t simply signed out of their devices. Instead, those routers were reset to their factory defaults, meaning users had to go through the set up process again and rebuild their networks.

Google first publicly noted the problems for Google Wifi customers around 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday evening, but it took the company until 10 p.m. to offer a solution. Some users had already solved the problem by that time.

In some cases, it took a while for the routers to come back up again and start working properly. Others who hadn’t reset their routers had to do so anyway to get them working again. The confusion also caused some users to call their Internet service providers, thinking the problem was with their connection.

Issues like this are troubling, but even companies with typically rock solid clouds—like Google—encounter hiccups from time to time. Remember the great Google outage of ‘09?

This story, "Google snafu signs users out of accounts, wreaks havoc on OnHub and Wifi routers" was originally published by TechHive.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
cloud providers battle
Battle of the clouds: Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

Row of diverse young executives seated on chairs waiting for job interview
How would you handle these tough job interview questions from tech companies?

Sample some of the toughest job interview questions for technology professionals, as rounded up by...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Replace SHA-1. It’s not that hard.

Now that SHA-1 has been broken it’s time for enterprises that have ignored its potential weakness for...

fraud infog primary
Has fraud met its match?

New and dynamic authentication factors can help prevent identity theft.

internet of things
6 Internet of Things companies to watch

A fresh round-up of venture-backed Internet of Things startups with a focus on enterprise IT.

Missed target.
5 deadly mistakes in agile IT operations

Security, non-integrated teams and tools, and poorly thought through cloud strategies all represent...