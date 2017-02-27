RSA Conference 2017

Oldies but goodies make presence felt amid glitzy startups at RSAC

It’s not about buzzwords or one-trick ponies for Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro

SAN FRANCISCO -- The sprawling show floor at this year’s RSA Conference featured hundreds of shiny, new companies, from Acalvio to ZingBox. It seemed like every vendor in the hall managed to incorporate into its marketing pitches at least one of the 2017 hot buzzwords – Advanced Threat Protection, machine learning, AI, threat intelligence, IoT.

But three of the original anti-virus vendors – Symantec, McAfee and Trend Micro – were out in full force at the show as well, scoffing at the unproven point products of the startups and touting their own reorganizations, renewed focus and broad product portfolios. According to Gartner, the Big 3 lead the way in endpoint security market share, with Symantec, at $3.6 billion in annual revenue, out front, McAfee second, followed by Trend Micro.

Here’s a quick refresher on what’s been happening at Symantec, McAfee and Trend Micro:

