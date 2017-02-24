Linux Foundation smushes two smaller projects together to form Open Networking Automation Platform

|

Senior Writer, Network World |

nww linux predictions slide 1
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

The Linux Foundation announced yesterday that it had combined open source ECOMP and the Open Orchestrator Project into ONAP, the Open Networking Automation Platform, with the aim of helping users automate network service delivery, design, and service through a unified standard.

Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, said that ONAP should be a boon to enterprise IT departments, thanks to improved speed and flexibility.

+MORE ON NETWORK WORLD: FCC rolls back net neutrality ISP transparency rules + Brocade's Ruckus Wi-Fi business finds a buyer

“As virtual functions move to cloud, eliminating manual steps and processes across businesses and service providers is an integral part of the value provided by ONAP,” he told Network World via email.

Some of the tech world’s biggest names are on board with the ONAP project, including Huawei, AT&T, Cisco, Ericsson, IBM, Intel, Nokia, VMware and many others. The idea behind the merger is to take the best architectural components from both frameworks and put them to work in a unified project. The foundation will implement a governing board and a technical steering committee to that end.

David Ward is the CTO of engineering and chief architect at Cisco. He said that the value of the open source model in networking cannot be overemphasized.

“This project along with other projects like ODL, FD.io, OPNFV and PNDA that we have invested heavily, have proven the value of open innovation and created a developer community around networking,” Ward said in a statement.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
cloud providers battle
Battle of the clouds: Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

cisco fiirepower screenshot
Cisco touts next-gen firewall gear for midsize installations

Cisco is coming out with four next generation firewall boxes aimed at giving smaller organizations...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
trump thoughful
Trump expected to cut federal IT spending

President Donald Trump said this week that the federal budget is a "mess" and is promising to make it...

internet of things
6 Internet of Things companies to watch

A fresh round-up of venture-backed Internet of Things startups with a focus on enterprise IT.

Missed target.
5 deadly mistakes in agile IT operations

Security, non-integrated teams and tools, and poorly thought through cloud strategies all represent...

Wi-Fi security
How to defend against 4 lesser-known Wi-Fi security threats

You’ve hardened your network against all the common weaknesses, now we’ll show you how to take your...