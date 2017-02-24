iPhone 7 Plus catches fire and melts in crazy new video

In 2016, Samsung experienced the mother of all public relations nightmares after scores of Galaxy Note 7 owners reported that their new devices were prone to catching fire, and in some cases exploding. Samsung was ultimately forced to issue a worldwide recall for its well-reviewed phablet, costing the company billions in the process, not to mention a resulting black mark on the company's reputation.

Flash forward to 2017 and we have an interesting story of a smartphone smoking, catching fire and melting. Only thing is, the story doesn't involve a Samsung device, but rather Apple's iPhone 7 Plus.

In a video that has gone viral, we see the iPhone 7 Plus in question self-destructing.

According to Mashable, the iPhone owner was experiencing some system troubles earlier in the week, prompting her to bring in the device to an Apple retail store. After a cursory look into the device yielded no pressing issues, the iPhone owner thought everything was okay.

The next day, though, the iPhone began melting spontaneously.

The owner, via remarks made to Mashable, explained:

The next morning I was asleep with my phone charging next to my head, my boyfriend grabbed the phone and put it on the dresser. He went the the [sic] restroom ... and from the corner of his eye he saw my phone steaming and [heard] a squealing noise. By the time he got over to the phone it had already caught fire, he quickly grabbed the phone and threw it in the restroom ... as soon as he threw it in the restroom is [sic] blew up and more smoke started coming out of the phone.

Apple is reportedly investigating the incident and we'll keep you posted once more information becomes publicly available.

