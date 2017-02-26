Samsung's Galaxy S8 launch set for March 29

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) over the weekend, Samsung finally gave us a clue as to when we might see an official launch introduction for the company's highly anticipated Galaxy S8. To be sure, you can bet that Samsung is eagerly counting down the days so that they can firmly put the fiasco that was the explosion-prone Galaxy Note 7 behind them once and for all.

Cutting right to the chase, Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be unveiled at what will presumably be an extravagant launch event on March 29 in New York City. To help build excitement for the event, we were also graced with a short but sweet teaser video which takes us on an incredibly quick journey through the history of cellular phones.

As for Galaxy S8 specs we can look forward to, a number of interesting details have leaked over the past few months. Taken together, we now have a pretty solid idea as to what type of features and specs the iPhone 8 will ultimately be going up against later this year.

Per a number of reports, the S8 will feature a nearly edgeless design, support for mobile payments via Samsung Pay, a virtual home button, and an intelligent AI assistant named Bixby designed to compete with Siri. Notably, the technology underlying Bixby is reportedly built upon technology Samsung acquired when it purchased Viv a few months back.

As far as hardware is concerned, noted leaker Evan Blass relays that the Galaxy S8 will likely feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage at the entry level, a Snapdragon 835 processor, support for Iris recognition, improved dust and water resistance, a 12-megapixel shooter on the back and an 8 megapixel front facing scanner.

The Galaxy S8+, meanwhile, is said to feature a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display.

As far as a release date is concerned, the rumor mill is pointing to a release window sometime between Friday April 14 and Tuesday April 18.