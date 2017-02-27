Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
50% Discount On Doom PC - Deal Alert

doom game
Credit: Amazon
Developed by id Software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and created multiplayer Deathmatch, DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes. Expand your gameplay experience using DOOM SnapMap game editor to easily create, play, and share your content with the world. At the moment its typical price has been slashed 50% on Amazon down to just $19.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "50% Discount On Doom PC - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

