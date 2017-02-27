HP’s Elite x3 Windows phone gets a job with Mobile Retail and Mobile Scanning Solutions

With so little market share, you can understand why it’s looking hard for things to do.

|

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

hp elite x3 mobile retail solution
Credit: HP
Related

HP’s Elite x3 Windows phone is getting a job, with two similar scanning accessories designed to turn it into a workhorse for vertical industries—businesses such as retail and healthcare, which have specialized needs. Announced Sunday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, these accessories reinforce HP’s strategy since the Elite x3 launched a year ago: Put it into the hands of corporate employees, and the market share will follow. 

One of the accessories, pictured above, is the Mobile Retail Solution, a barcode scanner that looks like a special cover for the phone. It’s designed to be used in retail storerooms, shipping warehouses and the like, where the barcode helps track products as they move from shelf to truck or display case. Before you blanch at the $999 price, note that it comes with an Elite x3 phone, which accounts for $699 of the cost.

hp elite x3 mobile scanning solution HP

HP’s hoping new accessories like this mobile scanning device will help HP’s Elite x3 become essential equipment for vertical fields like health care.

If you already have an Elite x3 phone, no worries: Get the Mobile Scanning Solution, which is just the jacket-like device for the phone, for $329.

The idea is to turn your phone into a data collector that can send information on the fly or dock for direct transfer to a PC. The Elite x3 can run mobile apps on a PC using Windows 10’s Continuum. Or, coming from the other direction, HP’s Workspace technology helps the phone virtualize legacy 32-bit and 64-bit applications so it can use them just as any regular PC would. 

Windows phones have almost no market share at this point, giving HP’s Elite x3, one of the most powerful phones available, almost nothing to do. You can understand why HP’s working hard to find compelling uses for it. Corporations move slowly, though, so it’s still too early to tell how successful HP’s plans will be.. 

This story, "HP’s Elite x3 Windows phone gets a job with Mobile Retail and Mobile Scanning Solutions" was originally published by PCWorld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Melissa Riofrio spent her formative journalistic years reviewing some of the biggest iron at PCWorld--desktops, laptops, storage, printers. As PCWorld's Executive Editor she leads PCWorld’s content direction and covers productivity laptops and Chromebooks, and car tech.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ted talk
Four mindblowing Ted Talks for techies

TED talks make that possible to do in a single sitting. Here are four talks that in just over an hour...

ransomware man pointing gun out of computer security
Ransomware attacks targeted hundreds of MySQL databases

In the new ransomware attacks, targeted MySQL databases are erased and replaced with a ransom demand...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
2016 224 stock mwc 5g sign1
Before 5G, some mobile users may get almost-5G

On Sunday, many of the world’s biggest equipment vendors and mobile operators joined hands to...

00 crimeware
A new service for the less techie criminals

Cybercriminals can obtain sensitive data, like credit card numbers, names and addresses, with just a...

savings cloud piggy bank
Savings in the cloud

How to find them and when to make your move.

1 primary hp
7 features Linux could borrow from other systems

Linux distributions are great, but adding these seven non-Linux features to them would make the systems...