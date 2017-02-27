Space X to zoom two citizen astronauts to the moon

Space X today said two unnamed private citizens have paid the company a “significant deposit” to fly them to the moon and back to Earth.

“We expect to conduct health and fitness tests, as well as begin initial training later this year. Other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow. Additional information will be released about the flight teams, contingent upon their approval and confirmation of the health and fitness test results,” Space X stated.

Space X said the mission will take place after the space company launches its unmanned Dragon (Version 2) spacecraft to the International Space Station later this year.

+More on Network World: 11 low-tech, decidedly cool cars+

“This first demonstration mission will be in automatic mode, without people on board. A subsequent mission with crew is expected to fly in the second quarter of 2018. SpaceX is currently contracted to perform an average of four Dragon 2 missions to the ISS per year, three carrying cargo and one carrying crew,” Space X stated.

Once operational Crew Dragon missions are underway for NASA, SpaceX will launch the private mission to circumnavigate the moon and return to Earth, according to Space X.

Space X said that Dragon was designed from the start to carry humans and that the mission would let humans to return to deep space for the first time in 45 years and begin an important milestone as “we work towards our ultimate goal of transporting humans to Mars.”

Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk last year detailed the company’s biggest aspiration ever – colonizing Mars.

“I think the first trips to Mars are going to be really, very dangerous. The risk of fatality will be high. There is just no way around it," he said. "It would basically be, 'Are you prepared to die?' Then if that's ok, then you are a candidate for going."

However, “the goal is to make going to Mars seem possible, something we can do in our lifetimes,” Musk said.

The details of the SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System mission are daunting -- it requires a massive booster system and spacecraft (think a ship north of 416ft tall and 55ft in diameter – NASA’s Apollo mission rocket, Saturn 5 was 363 ft. tall) that would be capable of carrying about 100 people and their luggage to the Red planet. Musk ultimately wants to send 200 people per flight to eventually lower the cost which could start at $200,000 per person.

In the end Musk want to send at least a million humans to Mars and establish a self-sustaining, fully functional city with pizza joints and everything, he said.Such a plan requires thousands of trips with a “Battlestar Galactica-like” armada of spacecraft to achieve, he said.

Check out these other hot stories:

Verizon and Cisco team to bring 5G network pilot program to the masses

IBM, Vermont Electric spawn intelligent energy software company

11 low-tech, decidedly cool cars

Ethernet 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T grows, testing on tap from UNH lab

IRS Dirty Dozen: Phishing, phone cons and identity theft lead scam list for 2017

HPE joins Cisco, Juniper with faulty clock technology problem

SD-WANs get IPv6 support from Versa

India blasts 104 satellites into orbit aboard one rocket

Juniper facing fatal clock flaw that impacts Cisco routers, switches