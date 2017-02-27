Boat relying upon an iPad for navigation crashes into a ferry after Wi-Fi goes out

The iPad is undoubtedly a versatile device, but there's no getting around the fact that Apple's tablet has its fair share of limitations. A few months back, a UK sailor named David Carlin learned this the hard way after deciding it might be a good idea to navigate a 50-foot World War II boat he was steering via his trusty iPad.

Things started out smoothly enough, but as relayed via a recent report in the Metro, navigation became tricky if not downright impossible once Carlin's iPad dropped its Wi-Fi signal.

From there, a comedy of errors ensued as Carlin's boat, completely devoid of direction, blindly entered the UK's busiest shipping lane where it promptly crashed into a cargo ferry. From there, Carlin's boat was a goner and began to sink. Ultimately, Carlin had to make a Mayday call and wait for rescuers to help him out.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the entire ordeal. Carlin, though, did take a hit to his bank account as he was slapped with a $3700 fine. Maybe next time Carlin might want to make sure he has a LTE equipped iPad before setting sail on the high seas.

As a quick aside, it's worth noting that iPad sales are still plummeting. During the company's most recent holiday quarter, for example, sales of Apple's venerable tablet dropped by nearly 20% year over year. Clearly, the post-PC era championed by Tim Cook has yet to become a reality.

Looking ahead, Apple expected to announce a trio of new iPads during a special event set for March.

