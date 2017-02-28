7 universal rules of threat intelligence

Threatening

Cybersecurity is a heroic task. Every day, businesses and organizations face an onslaught of attacks from malicious actors across the globe. As part of your organization’s cybersecurity efforts, it is your job to not just catch these attacks as they happen, but try to mitigate threats and prevent them before anything occurs.

No matter what type of threat intelligence you choose, there are a handful of good practices that any company can practice. Open source information, available freely on the web, can help companies anticipate and prepare for future attacks.

Levi Gundert, vice president of intelligence and strategy at Recorded Future, goes over the seven universal rules of threat intelligence – what you should be doing no matter what, whether you use a platform or not.