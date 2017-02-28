Meizu technology can charge a smartphone in 20 minutes

Meizu claims its Super mCharge technology can charge a smartphone in the time it takes to eat your breakfast

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

dsc00416
Credit: Agam Shah
Related

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu claims its Super mCharge technology can recharge batteries in as little as 20 minutes.

To prove its point, the company demonstrated the superfast charging capabilities during a press conference on the show floor of Mobile World Congress, which is being held in Barcelona.

The charging speed is even faster than Qualcomm's recently introduced Quick Charge 4.0, which "is engineered to charge a typical smartphone from zero to 50 percent in about 15 minutes or less," the chip maker claimed in a statement.

The charging demonstration was via a USB Type-C port, and the smartphone carried a 3,000-milliamp hour battery, which is the capacity range in newer smartphones. The trick is offloading some of the charging pressure off the battery to the USB cable, which can carry a maximum of 160 watts of power.

Meizu will bring the technology to its own phones later this year and ultimately, the company wants to sell it to other brands, said Damon Li, technology director for research and development at Meizu.

The Super mCharge succeeds the mCharge technology. The recharging cable reaches 98 percent efficiency, Meizu said, but also costs three times more than conventional USB Type-C chargers.

Faster charging is among a handful of features boasted by smartphone makers when introducing handsets. The race is intensifying, and most smartphones introduced at MWC have Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0, which takes a little under an hour, more or less, to fully charge a smartphone.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ted talk
Four mindblowing Ted Talks for techies

TED talks make that possible to do in a single sitting. Here are four talks that in just over an hour...

ransomware man pointing gun out of computer security
Ransomware attacks targeted hundreds of MySQL databases

In the new ransomware attacks, targeted MySQL databases are erased and replaced with a ransom demand...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
chris mcnabb
Dell Boomi bringing startup mentality to hybrid cloud market

In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, CEO Chris McNabb talks about why Dell Technologies...

windows
Deep dive into Windows Server 2016

In this review, we will go through the various new and improved features of Windows Server 2016. We...

00 crimeware
A new service for the less techie criminals

Cybercriminals can obtain sensitive data, like credit card numbers, names and addresses, with just a...

savings cloud piggy bank
Savings in the cloud

How to find them and when to make your move.