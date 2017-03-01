Fave Raves 2017 call for submissions

What's your favorite enterprise IT product?

Assistant Managing Editor, Features, Network World

fave raves trio
Credit: Matt Davis, Jessica Johnson, Brian Rossi
Fave Raves is Network World’s annual roundup of the best products, as chosen by IT pros. Do you have a favorite enterprise IT product you can't live without? Tell us about it and we'll share your raves with our readers.

Please send your submissions to Ann Bednarz at Network World (abednarz@nww.com) by Friday, March 17. Please note: Submissions must be received directly from IT professionals, not through a third party.

Items to address:
1. Please provide your name, title and employer.
2. What's your favorite product? (vendor name and product name)
3. Why do you like it?
4. How has it helped you and/or your company?
5. How many years have you worked in IT?
6. What upcoming IT projects are you most excited about and why?
7. Please include a picture of yourself.

For an idea of what we're planning, here's a link to last year's Fave Raves collection.

Thanks for contributing,
– Ann Bednarz

Ann Bednarz covers IT careers, outsourcing and Internet culture for Network World.

