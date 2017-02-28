As containers and microservices become more mainstream, you may wonder how to pave the way to adoption. How can you use containers to automate application deployments? What tools do you need to help your path to adoption? How can you get there faster, with fewer chances for errors and re-work?

A new Geek Guide sponsored by Puppet, Containers 101, covers everything you need to know about:

What containers are, including the major players in the space.

Benefits gained from switching to containers.

How configuration management applies to containers.

Using containers is not an all-or-nothing approach. You’ll see how to incorporate containers into a mix of technologies, whether you’re managing bare metal, virtual machines, or services in the cloud. You’ll also get a sense of how to manage a migration plan, so you can gain benefits quickly, and avoid security risks.

The guide also covers how companies like Uber, eBay, Yelp, ADP and Goldman Sachs have used containers successfully, and how a tool like Puppet can help accelerate the adoption of container technologies.

Get the guide.

This story, "Containers 101" was originally published by CIO.