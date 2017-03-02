Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
52% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert

multidevice keyboard
Credit: Amazon
Here's a Bluetooth keyboard for your computer that you can also use with your tablet and smartphone -- switch between all three effortlessly by just turning the dial. And unlike other Bluetooth keyboards, Logitech has integrated a cradle so your device stays propped up at just the right angle as you type. Works with Windows or Mac, Android or iOS, and features a key layout you'll be familiar with on any of those platforms. Logitech's multi-device keyboard currently averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,350 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where its typical list price of $49.99 has been recently dropped 52% to just $23.99.  See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "52% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

