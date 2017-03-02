Here's a Bluetooth keyboard for your computer that you can also use with your tablet and smartphone -- switch between all three effortlessly by just turning the dial. And unlike other Bluetooth keyboards, Logitech has integrated a cradle so your device stays propped up at just the right angle as you type. Works with Windows or Mac, Android or iOS, and features a key layout you'll be familiar with on any of those platforms. Logitech's multi-device keyboard currently averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,350 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where its typical list price of $49.99 has been recently dropped 52% to just $23.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "52% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.