Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

star wars xbox
Credit: Amazon
Related

The Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition has everything fans need to live out their Star Wars battle fantasies, including Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass. Rebels and Imperials alike will be able to expand their galaxy, with 4 epic expansion packs, including Star Wars Rogue One: Scarif. In addition, players can enjoy 30+ maps, 14 heroes and 14 game modes. The list price on the game has just dropped sharply down to just $19.99 on Amazon.  See the discounted Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition for Xbox One now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - Xbox One

    $19.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
youtube tv
Google hopes cord-cutters will sign up for YouTube TV: 44 channels for $35

Google jumped into the cord-cutter game with its own live TV option without a contract: YouTube TV. For...

cloud providers battle
Battle of the clouds: Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
merger palo alto light cyber
Palo Alto Networks pays $105M for LightCyber to better detect network attacks

Palo Alto Networks has bought LightCyber for its behavioral analytics platform that can speed the time...

fail disaster
7 Reasons your cloud will fail

While cloud can lead to key benefits, make sure you avoid these costly mistakes

android phones at mobile world congress 2017 intro
Coolest new Android phones at MWC

Plenty of big name vendors are using the annual wireless network confab to show off their latest and...

eliminate insider threats 1
How to eliminate insider threats

Tips to help organizations quickly jump on any irregularities that come from within your company’s...