The Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition has everything fans need to live out their Star Wars battle fantasies, including Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass. Rebels and Imperials alike will be able to expand their galaxy, with 4 epic expansion packs, including Star Wars Rogue One: Scarif. In addition, players can enjoy 30+ maps, 14 heroes and 14 game modes. The list price on the game has just dropped sharply down to just $19.99 on Amazon. See the discounted Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition for Xbox One now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.