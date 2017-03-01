10 killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 1)

Is the toilet free?

No, really, is the toilet free? In your organization, when you feel the need to answer a call of nature, what are the chances that a stall is actually available when you arrive at the restroom? In many offices where there are a minimal number of stalls, the probability of being thwarted is high. The folks at Made by Many created a Raspberry Pi-based system called Is the Toilet Free? that addresses this vexing problem. Their solution tracks stall door openings and closings using microswitches that communicate with a Raspberry Pi that tracks stall status and there's even has a public wall-mounted status display. On their site you’ll find a detailed explanation of their design process, the electronics involved, and the software they created which even tracks visits and durations. They are flushed with success.