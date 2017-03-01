10 killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 1)

According to the project’s About page: “The AirPi is essentially a Raspberry Pi, a cheap credit card sized computer, hooked up to various sensors with the programming to automatically read them, interpret these readings into meaningful information, and finally upload the data directly onto the internet. We built our AirPi to measure temperature, relative humidity, air pressure, light levels, smoke, and the concentrations of the harmful gas pollutants carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide. Excluding power, internet, and the Pi itself, building the AirPi with all of these sensors cost around £55. It is, however, intended to be used with different combinations of sensors according to what the user is interested in measuring, so it can be very cheap and easy to set up.”