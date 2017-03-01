Half of the top 100 retail sites had slow load times during AWS's S3 outage, vendor finds

4 retail websites were completely down, Apica found

Network World |

Related

Yesterday Amazon Web Services had a bad day. And when AWS has a bad day, so do a lot of other sites.

Vendor Apica is a website monitoring services that keeps a close eye on some of the top retail websites around the country. All in all, the retail website Apica tracks had trouble dealing with the elevated errors rates AWS reported in S3 starting around mid-day Eastern Time.

+MORE AT NETWORK WORLD: 5 Lessons from Amazon's S3 cloud blunder, and how to protect yourself from the next outage +

The most common problem was not sites being completely unavailable, but rather very slow load time. Apica found that 54 of the top 100 retail sites it monitors were impacted, with an average decrease of 20% slower load time.

Who had it worst? Apica found three sites that were completely down during the four-hour disruption, including Express, Lulu Lemon, One Kings Lane.

disney store performance outage Apica

Monitoring vendor Apica's dashboard shows the load time for Disney's retail store, including the spike when AWS's S3 storage platform began experiencing errors (the red lettering). 

Other sites had extremely long load times. Disney, for example was 1,165% slower than it normally is to load; Target was 991% slower. Nike, Nordstrom and Victoria’s Secret rounded out the top five slowest sites yesterday during the disruption.

The outage impacted different sites different ways. Apple, for example didn’t see any slowdown in its retail site’s load time, but its cloud service was impacted by numerous errors, particularly in its iCloud service. Read more about Apica's analysis of the S3 disruption here

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
youtube tv
Google hopes cord-cutters will sign up for YouTube TV: 44 channels for $35

Google jumped into the cord-cutter game with its own live TV option without a contract: YouTube TV. For...

cloud providers battle
Battle of the clouds: Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
mac app store
Amazon's AWS S3 outage yesterday impacted Apple's services

Amazon's AWS S3 outage yesterday briefly brought down a number of Apple services, including Apple Music...

Computer monitor with pixelated locks for security breach
3 tips to improve threat detection and incident response

These three security controls are surefire ways to improve threat detection and incident response to...

chris mcnabb
Dell Boomi bringing startup mentality to hybrid cloud market

In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, CEO Chris McNabb talks about why Dell Technologies...

fail disaster
7 Reasons your cloud will fail

While cloud can lead to key benefits, make sure you avoid these costly mistakes