Microsoft to end its paid Wi-Fi service for Skype

Users advised to burn up their credits now before the end of the month

Network World |

Microsoft to end its paid Wi-Fi service for Skype
Related

Microsoft is pulling the plug on its Wi-Fi service for Skype users, which let users buy Wi-Fi access in paid public hotspots for a reduced fee over what the hotspot owner would charge. The company has sent notice to its subscribers that the service will be discontinued at the end of this month and they should use up whatever credits they have.

Originally called Skype WiFi and later rebranded as Microsoft WiFi, the service dates back to 2009 when Skype was still an independent company. Following the purchase by Microsoft, the service was restructured and rebranded several times before being integrated into Windows 10. However, a promised integration with Office 365 never happened. 

Microsoft explains that it is retiring the program so it can "better focus our efforts on bringing you the best possible experience through our core Skype features." That likely means Skype for Business service and Microsoft Teams, which is a competitor to Slack.   

And the Skype team has been hit with a lot of upheaval, including layoffs and restructuring. The London office closed last year, and more than 400 people have been let go. So, it's not surprising that Microsoft is trimming things, including a Wi-Fi subsidization program it likely doesn't care for. 

Microsoft apparently had some kind of Wi-Fi project of its own in the works. Simply dubbed Microsoft Wi-Fi, the site is now unavailable after having the "Coming Soon" label on it for a long time. 

Plus, Wi-Fi hotspots are definitely out of favor because they are considered insecure and vulnerable to hackers. With the ubiquity of LTE, looking for a hotspot just isn't necessary. Plus, with your own LTE access, you aren't sharing it with anyone. So, no slow downloads while the guy in the coffee shop streams a Netflix movie.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
youtube tv
Google hopes cord-cutters will sign up for YouTube TV: 44 channels for $35

Google jumped into the cord-cutter game with its own live TV option without a contract: YouTube TV. For...

cloud providers battle
Battle of the clouds: Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
mac app store
Amazon's AWS S3 outage yesterday impacted Apple's services

Amazon's AWS S3 outage yesterday briefly brought down a number of Apple services, including Apple Music...

Computer monitor with pixelated locks for security breach
3 tips to improve threat detection and incident response

These three security controls are surefire ways to improve threat detection and incident response to...

chris mcnabb
Dell Boomi bringing startup mentality to hybrid cloud market

In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, CEO Chris McNabb talks about why Dell Technologies...

fail disaster
7 Reasons your cloud will fail

While cloud can lead to key benefits, make sure you avoid these costly mistakes