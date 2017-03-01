Microsoft to end its paid Wi-Fi service for Skype

Microsoft is pulling the plug on its Wi-Fi service for Skype users, which let users buy Wi-Fi access in paid public hotspots for a reduced fee over what the hotspot owner would charge. The company has sent notice to its subscribers that the service will be discontinued at the end of this month and they should use up whatever credits they have.

Originally called Skype WiFi and later rebranded as Microsoft WiFi, the service dates back to 2009 when Skype was still an independent company. Following the purchase by Microsoft, the service was restructured and rebranded several times before being integrated into Windows 10. However, a promised integration with Office 365 never happened.

Microsoft explains that it is retiring the program so it can "better focus our efforts on bringing you the best possible experience through our core Skype features." That likely means Skype for Business service and Microsoft Teams, which is a competitor to Slack.

And the Skype team has been hit with a lot of upheaval, including layoffs and restructuring. The London office closed last year, and more than 400 people have been let go. So, it's not surprising that Microsoft is trimming things, including a Wi-Fi subsidization program it likely doesn't care for.

Microsoft apparently had some kind of Wi-Fi project of its own in the works. Simply dubbed Microsoft Wi-Fi, the site is now unavailable after having the "Coming Soon" label on it for a long time.

Plus, Wi-Fi hotspots are definitely out of favor because they are considered insecure and vulnerable to hackers. With the ubiquity of LTE, looking for a hotspot just isn't necessary. Plus, with your own LTE access, you aren't sharing it with anyone. So, no slow downloads while the guy in the coffee shop streams a Netflix movie.