How to remotely control your Windows 10 computer via Google Chrome

Google provides a free and powerful tool, Chrome Remote Desktop, that lets you connect to and control your Windows 10 computer over the internet. (It also works with Windows 7 and Windows 8.) The computer has to be running Chrome, of course, and you also need a Gmail account to sign in to Chrome in order to use this feature.

Why would you want to do this?

Let’s say you have a computer at home or in the office that you leave powered on and connected to the internet continuously. Maybe there’s a document stored on it that you need to get, while you’re away from it. If that computer is running Chrome Remote Desktop, then you can connect to it with your notebook, smartphone or tablet, and control it as if you’re sitting in front of it: so you could send the document back to yourself as an email attachment, or upload it to a cloud storage service like Dropbox or Google Drive.

Or, what if you want to remotely start a program or process on your home or office computer that will take a while to complete, so that it will be finished when you return home or to the office.

Examples would be if you want to download a very large file to that computer, print a document that has several pages from that computer, or if you want to run a program that will take a long time to process something (like compiling code you’ve written, or rendering out video you have edited).