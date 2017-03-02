Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off Resident Evil 7: Biohazard For PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

resident evil
Credit: Amazon
Related

Set within a sinister plantation mansion in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective for the first time in the series. Embodying the iconic gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined "survival horror" some twenty years ago, Resident Evil 7 biohazard delivers a disturbingly realistic experience that will define the next era in horror entertainment. Its typical list price has been discounted 33%, at least for now, to $39.99 on Amazon. See the Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for PS4 deal on Amazon right now.

This story, "33% off Resident Evil 7: Biohazard For PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - PlayStation 4

    $39.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
beams sky cloud sun
5 lessons from Amazon’s S3 cloud blunder – and how to prepare for the next one

This week’s service disruption to Amazon’s Simple Storage Service should be a wake up call to make sure...

analytics network monitoring
Cisco warns of NetFlow appliance vulnerability

Specifically, Cisco wrote: “A vulnerability in the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) decoder...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
washington
University of Washington Wi-Fi-meister talks Aruba, managing big networks

The challenges of networking on college campuses can be serious business, particularly if, like the...

macbook air apple
Are Apple-specific threats on the rise?

Macs are really no more secure than a PC, but for many years there just weren’t as many out there...

beams sky cloud sun
5 lessons from Amazon’s S3 cloud blunder

This week’s service disruption to Amazon’s Simple Storage Service should be a wake up call to make sure...

Computer monitor with pixelated locks for security breach
3 tips to improve threat detection and incident response

These three security controls are surefire ways to improve threat detection and incident response to...