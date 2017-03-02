Gmail now lets you receive attachments of up to 50MB -- but there's a catch

Google has lessened one frustration with Gmail, in allowing you to receive attachments up to 50MB, but senders are still stuck at a 25MB limit for total attachment size.

What's unclear is where the heck these 25MB-plus messages would be coming from since most email systems, like Yahoo and Microsoft Outlook, also have 25MB or lower limits on attachments.

(A report out of BGR India suggests the upgrade really only applies to attachments sent from within Google G Suite apps.)

MORE: Google Spaces headed to the graveyard

Bob Brown/NetworkWorld

Google's standard alternative for sending bigger attachments, like PowerPoint presentations, via Gmail is to use its Google Drive offering. Yahoo, which has a 25MB sending limit, has partnered with Dropbox to allow users to exchange large attachments, and Microsoft has OneDrive to handle big attachment exchanges.

Google announced the Gmail attachment upgrade on March 1 and said full rollout would take one to three days.

Note that even if you are able to receive bigger attachments in Gmail, you will want to keep an eye on your overall storage use, which is 15GB for basic accounts, and that includes your Google Drive storage.