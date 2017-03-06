Today's top stories

Lawmakers try again to stop call center offshoring

Overseas call center workers would have to disclose location to U.S. customers

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

call center help desk Wikimedia
Credit: Petiatil
Related

Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and the House reintroduced legislation Thursday intended to impede the offshore outsourcing of call centers.

The bills, called the U.S. Call Center and Consumer Protection Act, if approved, would create a list of firms that shift work overseas. Firms on that list would be ineligible for federal grants and loans, and call center workers will be required to disclose their locations. U.S. customers would have the right to request that their calls are transferred to a call center agent physically based in the U.S.

"We believe now is the right time because the public is very much focused on the offshoring of good, U.S. jobs," said Shane Larson, Communications Workers of America legislative director, during a phone briefing for reporters. The CWA is backing the effort.

The election focus has been on the loss of manufacturing jobs, but "we also want to make sure that folks are talking about service-sector jobs," said Larson.

The lawmakers behind this effort are Senators Robert Casey (D-Pa.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), and Claire McCaskill (D-Mont.), and in the House, U.S. Reps Gene Green (D-Texas) and David McKinley (R-W.V.)

The CWA estimates that there are 3 million call-center jobs in the U.S., but about 200,000 of those jobs moved offshored between 2008 and 2014.

One firm that has moved jobs offshore is Sprint. This company has been cited repeatedly by President Donald Trump for its plan, announced late December, "to bring back to America 5,000 jobs" by the end of 2017.

Last year, Sprint closed a Blountville, Tenn., call center and cut 444 jobs. It was part of overall cut of 2,500. A Trade Adjustment Act filing by Tennessee state officials reported calls "were routed to a new vendor in the Philippines."

Lisa Belot, a spokeswoman for Sprint, said the Blountville positions "were absorbed by other call centers in the U.S. and abroad."

Belot said the 5,000 jobs are new U.S. "jobs that we will create or bring back to the U.S. The positions could be either at Sprint or at third-party vendors who support Sprint." Sprint now employs 30,000 in the U.S. The company claims it will "fulfill its commitment" by the end of 2017 fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2018.

The business model and wages of call centers are such that offshoring isn't as attractive as IT offshoring, said Ron Hira, associate professor of public policy at Howard University,

"You can hire a call center person here in the U.S. at about $11 and hour. In India, that person might cost $2 an hour," said Hira. But the net wage of $45 for an IT worker in the U.S. might be $3 an hour in India. The bigger incentive -- and profit margin -- is to offshore IT work, he said.

This story, "Lawmakers try again to stop call center offshoring" was originally published by Computerworld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Editor Patrick Thibodeau covers Internet of Things, enterprise applications, outsourcing, government IT policies, data centers and IT workforce issues for Computerworld.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
10 killer raspberry pi projects 1
10 killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 1)

School kids, makers, scientists, engineers, you name it, are building the most amazing digital machines...

amd is ryzen
AMD's Ryzen processor forces hefty price cuts from Intel

AMD’s Ryzen processor isn’t out yet, but the buzz is so strong Intel is cutting its chip prices...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
armor knight
Review: vArmour flips security on its head

Instead of focusing on thea bad guys, vArmour identifies good processes and locks them down.

enterprise all star 2017 b 5
Searching for Enterprise All Stars

Network World will celebrate 5 companies that realized demonstrable gains from ambitious tech efforts

hybrid cloud
A guide to hybrid cloud transformation

How to create solutions that bring new life to traditional applications and bring new capabilities to...

wearables opener primary idge
Welcome to the next generation of wearables

Wearables are not just for athletes anymore.