Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off When you Pre-Order Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - (XBOX ONE, PS4) - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

51l4pho0ml. ac
Credit: Amazon
Related

Now available for pre-order (released 3/7), if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (PlayStation 4 or Xbox One). Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $59.99 to $39.99.

Experience total freedom of choice in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, the ultimate military shooter set in a massive open world setting.  The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. With their corrosive influence growing, the cartel plagues the citizens of Bolivia but all hope is not lost. The Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, are tasked to combat the cartel and save the country from collapse.  See the discounted Ghost Recon Wildlands on Amazon.

This story, "20% off When you Pre-Order Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - (XBOX ONE, PS4) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

    $59.96 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
10 killer raspberry pi projects 1
10 killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 1)

School kids, makers, scientists, engineers, you name it, are building the most amazing digital machines...

amd is ryzen
AMD's Ryzen processor forces hefty price cuts from Intel

AMD’s Ryzen processor isn’t out yet, but the buzz is so strong Intel is cutting its chip prices...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
howard schmidt and barack obama
Infosec mourns over Howard Schmidt, who helped make the country a safer place

Howard Schmidt advised both President Brack Obama and George W. Bush on cybersecurity. He was a CSO at...

hybrid cloud
A guide to hybrid cloud transformation

How to create solutions that bring new life to traditional applications and bring new capabilities to...

wearables opener primary idge
Welcome to the next generation of wearables

Wearables are not just for athletes anymore.

1 small business security
12 steps to small business security

Here are 12 steps that will, in the long run, make your business safer. Think you’ve got this covered?...