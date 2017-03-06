IT Resume Makeover: Find focus by building a theme

Do you have trouble establishing a cohesive focus for your resume? That was the case for this IT Resume Makeover candidate, Bhairav Sampath, whose name has been changed for this article. He knew his resume needed to offer some clarity on what he brings to the table.

Laura Smith-Proulx, career and resume expert, set out to find a focus for Sampath's resume, and after a few conversations, she quickly realized Sampath was selling himself short. Once she started digging into Sampath's long list of accomplishments, she was able to extract the unique traits that make him stand out as a desirable candidate.

Digging into his career history

Smith-Proulx first focused on establishing Sampath's goals for the resume makeover. Sampath noted that he wanted to stay in India and pursue either full-time or consulting positions, so she kept that in mind while rebuilding his resume.

"Sampath included many details of his projects in his existing resume, but the arrangement of details was difficult to follow. It was also focused more on project management than the higher-level, strategic program management job that fit his qualifications," says Smith-Proulx.