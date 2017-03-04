Opinion

Enough with "the Cyber"!

Anyone, particularly the pols, who uses that term betray their deep and willful ignorance of technology. We should laugh at them.

Network World |

pixabay goo.gl xprjhv
Credit: Pixabay
Related

Email is great; it’s transformed business, enabled geographically dispersed families and friends to stay in touch, redefined news distribution, transformed sales pipelines … the list of good stuff about email is endless. But, as many people have discovered to their cost, keeping control of your email account requires effort, effort like not using dumb, easy-to-guess passwords, and making sure your email hosting service is reliable and not, for example, Yahoo or AOL. And these issues aren’t anything like new, recent discoveries; we’ve all known for over a decade where the risks lie … well, all of us except, apparently, for the government.

I don’t know about you, but  during the 2016 election I was fairly surprised when the Democratic National Committee email system was hacked after which the email account of John Podesta, the DNC chairperson, was hacked. You’d have thought that the folks who manage IT for these people would have known the risks and done more to minimize exposure but when simple phishing and malware intrusions that should never of happened and which went undetected were successful, then you have to wonder where the disconnect lies.

I think the problem is “the Cyber.”

Whenever I hear “the Cyber” used by any government official, or for that matter, by anyone at all, I cringe because it’s a shorthand for that digital “stuff” that they clearly don’t understand any more than they understand, say, nuclear physics beyond the concept of “it goes boom.”  

Case in point: Yesterday, Wikileaks revealed that the aforementioned John Podesta received nuclear weapons secrets via email … actually via a Gmail account as well as another account hosted by the private Center for American Progress in 2013:

screen shot 2017 03 04 at 12.48.28 pm Wikileaks / Twitter

Beyond the question of why on earth Podesta was being briefed on nuclear weapons, the question of why anyone would think unencrypted email, even in the long ago, dim history of 2013, was a suitable channel for classified state documents underlines a willful ignorance, casual negligence, and a staggering lack of due care.

What we should all be concerned about is why so little is being done to address what are crucial digital security issues and why the willful ignorance continues. Until people know enough to loudly and derisively laugh at anyone, including the president, who utters the phrase “the Cyber” in public and to hold the machineries of government accountable for their digital security failures, we’re going to be nowhere near to having the secure national infrastructure that, as a nation, we not only need but also deserve.

Comments? Thoughts? Drop me a line then follow me on Twitter and Facebook. And sign up for my new newsletter!

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Mark Gibbs is an author, journalist, and man of mystery. For more than 30 years, Gibbs has advised on and developed product and service marketing for many businesses.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
10 killer raspberry pi projects 1
10 killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 1)

School kids, makers, scientists, engineers, you name it, are building the most amazing digital machines...

amd is ryzen
AMD's Ryzen processor forces hefty price cuts from Intel

AMD’s Ryzen processor isn’t out yet, but the buzz is so strong Intel is cutting its chip prices...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
howard schmidt and barack obama
Infosec mourns over Howard Schmidt, who helped make the country a safer place

Howard Schmidt advised both President Brack Obama and George W. Bush on cybersecurity. He was a CSO at...

hybrid cloud
A guide to hybrid cloud transformation

How to create solutions that bring new life to traditional applications and bring new capabilities to...

wearables opener primary idge
Welcome to the next generation of wearables

Wearables are not just for athletes anymore.

1 small business security
12 steps to small business security

Here are 12 steps that will, in the long run, make your business safer. Think you’ve got this covered?...